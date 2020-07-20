Man charged with murder in shooting at North Hanley Transit Center parking lot

Antonio Shumpert, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Kyron Moore, 20

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that took place near the North Hanley Transit Center on Sunday.

Antonio Shumpert, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kyron Moore, 20. Shumpert was also charged with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, Shumpert followed Moore to 4300 North Hanley early Sunday morning. Shumpert was seen pointing a gun in the direction of Moore and others during a confrontation. Later, Shumpert reportedly got the gun again, and shot Moore. Shumpert was identified by multiple witnesses.

Shumpert is being held without bond. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

A MetroLink spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The incident occurred very early this morning on a remote area of our parking lot near the street and did not involve MetroBus, MetroLink or the station platform. As the St. Louis County Police said, it was a disagreement between two groups that tragically ended in the death of one person.

We are providing police investigators any assistance they need so the suspect can be arrested and taken into custody as soon as possible.”