ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday with murdering a 19-year-old man in his car.

On Sunday, 23-yaer-old Ivan Henley met Kelvon Phillips in the parking lot of Budget Inn in St. Louis County. Henley went into Phillips' car and sat in the front passenger seat.

Henley then pulled out a gun and fired at Phillips multiple times striking and killing him, according to police.

Henley then left the scene with Phillips' gun.

Henley was charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.