Man chasing dog on Missouri highway fatally hit by minivan

MSHP said Jose Reyes, 47, of Ste. Genevieve, walked onto the westbound lane of Highway F while chasing his dog.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A man who stepped into a rural eastern Missouri highway trying to catch his dog died after being hit by a vehicle, state officials said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened Wednesday evening on state Highway F east of Bloom Road in Ste. Genevieve County, about 7 miles east of Farmington.

Jose Reyes, 47, of Ste. Genevieve, walked onto the westbound lane of the highway around 6 p.m. while chasing his dog and was hit by a westbound minivan, patrol investigators said. Reyes died at the scene.