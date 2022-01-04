Man, child shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon

A man and a child were injured by gunfire. They were conscious and breathing.

ST. LOUIS — A man and a child were the victims of a shooting reported between the College Hill and Hyde Park neighborhoods of St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Police say a child was shot in the leg and a man had a graze wound to the head. The incident happened near Ferry and 21st streets.

Both victims were conscious and breathing.

The man is in his 20s. The child's age was not provided.

This is a developing situation. Details will be added as they become available.

This follows the recent deaths of three children in two separate incidents involving firearms in the St. Louis area.

One week ago, 12-year-old Paris Harvey accidentally shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin while playing with a gun in downtown St. Louis. Harvey picked up the gun and it fired, striking her. Harvey also died of her injuries.

Then Tuesday, a 10-year-old boy found an AR-style shotgun on the bed of a relative’s home in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, picked it up and accidentally fatally shot his 12-year-old brother, LaFrance Johnson.

A total of four children have died by gunfire in St. Louis in 2022. This incident marks the 33rd child to be shot this year.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html