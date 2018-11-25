ST. LOUIS — A man collapsed and died in north St. Louis Saturday night while walking with a Lime scooter.

Witnesses in the area called 911 at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Penrose and North Grand in the Fairground Neighborhood after a 38-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing.

An official with the St. Louis Fire Department previously told 5 On Your Side that the man sped into a tree while riding the scooter. It was unclear at the time whether the man suffered a medical emergency.

On Monday, St. Louis police clarified that nearby surveillance video showed the man walking the scooter, not riding it. Officers who responded to the scene determined the man died suddenly from a medical issue. He happened to be next to a tree when it happened, police said.

Officers also found drugs at the scene.

Police are not investigating this as a criminal incident.

