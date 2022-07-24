Man collapses, dies while trying to separate fighting dogs

A woman was transported to a St. Louis hospital with injuries from dog bites.

EAST ALTON, Ill. — A 64-year-old man collapsed and died while trying to save his dog from an attack by two other dogs Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Bethalto Police Department, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Bethalto police received a call about dogs fighting and attacking people from a resident in the Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park in East Alton.

Public Release On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Bethalto Police Department responded to a... Posted by Bethalto Police Department on Saturday, July 23, 2022

When police arrived on scene, according to the post, they found a woman suffering from multiple injuries from dog bites trying to separate two dogs from another dog. The woman was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The woman was identified as the owner of the two dogs.

Police found the 64-year-old man, identified in the post as Ronald D. Jones, collapsed on the ground, unresponsive. His dog was found next to him, severely injured.

The post further describes how the responding officer performed life-saving measures on Jones after securing the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office. The post said it does not appear Jones was physically attacked by any of the dogs, and an official cause of death was being determined.

An investigation revealed the woman was walking her dogs on a leash and Jones was walking his dog on a leash, when the woman's dogs knocked her down and broke free from her grasp and attacked Jones' dog.

Both Jones and the woman attempted to separate the dogs from each other before Jones collapsed, the post said.

Jones' dog was severely injured and taken an emergency vet by Jones' family. "They are unsure how they will pay for the care, but the Bethalto Police Department has pledge to pay the first $400 of the bill," the post said.