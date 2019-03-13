ST. LOUIS – A man connected to two MetroLink shootings in 2018 was arraigned in St. Louis Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

Antreion Betts faces second-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery charges stemming for an alleged botched robbery that left an innocent bystander dead in August.

Betts faces charges from a shootout at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station last September. A mother was injured during that shootout.

Recommendations from a recently released Metro security assessment are already being put into practice to improve safety and security.

The number of bus and train checks by police and security have been increased. There are more officers enforcing fare’s and rider policies as well.

Communication has improved. Riders can now text 314-300-018 to discretely report problems on the busses and trains. Metro is in the process of installing WIFI on some train routes and busses.

