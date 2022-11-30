St. Louis man convicted of 2018 shooting death in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

Martin L. Redmond, 32, was found guilty of murdering Damon Smith.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was convicted Wednesday for the 2018 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.

According to a press release, after a three-day retrial before Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh, jurors found Martin L. Redmond, 32, guilty of murdering Damon Smith.

Redmond was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Smith died of several gunshots to the face and head as a result of the fatal shooting that took place in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

According to court documents, witnesses said gunfire erupted during a fight near then-28-year-old Redmond’s parked car.

Police later found two guns at Redmond’s home, according to charging documents.

Redmond was the second man initially charged in connection with the shooting death of Smith. The other suspect, Ronnie Wright, was with Redmond when they were near the intersection of Chippewa and Minnesota where the fight took place.

The men were watching the fight when Wright grabbed a gun and shot Smith, who was fighting, multiple times. After the shooting, Redmond and Wright jumped into a car and Redmond drove off, according to charging documents.

Wright was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in August 2018.

In May, a St. Louis jury acquitted Wright but could not reach unanimous verdicts for Redmond, triggering a mistrial.

Redmond is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 to a mandatory term of life without the possibility of parole.

