St. Louis man convicted of 2018 shooting death in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was convicted Wednesday for the 2018 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.
According to a press release, after a three-day retrial before Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh, jurors found Martin L. Redmond, 32, guilty of murdering Damon Smith.
Redmond was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Smith died of several gunshots to the face and head as a result of the fatal shooting that took place in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue.
According to court documents, witnesses said gunfire erupted during a fight near then-28-year-old Redmond’s parked car.
Police later found two guns at Redmond’s home, according to charging documents.
Redmond was the second man initially charged in connection with the shooting death of Smith. The other suspect, Ronnie Wright, was with Redmond when they were near the intersection of Chippewa and Minnesota where the fight took place.
The men were watching the fight when Wright grabbed a gun and shot Smith, who was fighting, multiple times. After the shooting, Redmond and Wright jumped into a car and Redmond drove off, according to charging documents.
Wright was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in August 2018.
In May, a St. Louis jury acquitted Wright but could not reach unanimous verdicts for Redmond, triggering a mistrial.
Redmond is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 to a mandatory term of life without the possibility of parole.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.