Man hurt, 24 families displaced after apartment building fire

ST. LOUIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped in a stairwell during a fire, St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby confirmed.

Mosby said the fire started on the second floor of a three-story, 24-unit apartment building in the 5600 block of Enright Avenue. The building was occupied.

A Tweet from the fire department in a thread about the fire said the fire displaced 24 families living in the building. It also confirmed the fire has been put out.



Mosby told 5 On Your Side at the scene the cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis Fire Department.

The American Red Cross was helping the people in the apartment find new accommodations.