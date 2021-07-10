Police: Man dead after pulling gun on officer

St. Charles County police say it started with a traffic stop

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County early Thursday morning.

According to St. Charles County police, it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville. Captain Tiefenbrunn says two officers stopped a vehicle with three people inside. then "a confrontation ensued in which the suspect brandished a firearm on an officer who then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect."

No officers were injured during the incident. The man, who is unknown at this time, died at the scene. The two other men in the car were not injured.

The St. Charles County Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the ongoing investigation.