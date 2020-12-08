Man found dead inside crashed car in south St. Louis

Police originally thought the man had been shot, but found after further investigation they believe his injuries may have been caused by the crash

ST. LOUIS — Crews responding to a car crash found a man dead inside a vehicle overnight in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Osceola Street in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Officers found a man dead inside a crashed car.

His identity hasn't been released. Police originally thought the man had been shot but found after further investigation that his injuries may have been caused by the crash.

The department's accident reconstruction unit responded to the scene and will handle the investigation.