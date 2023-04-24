St. Louis man struck, killed by train in Warren County

A train was moving west across the Norfolk Southern Rail line, approaching the intersection, when a truck failed to stop, and drove into the train's path.

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — An 80-year-old man from St. Louis died Sunday after he was struck by a train.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at about 11:35 a.m., a Ford F350 was traveling north on Archer Road, south of the Interstate 70 Outer Road, approaching a rail line.

A train was moving west across the Norfolk Southern Rail line, approaching the intersection, when the F350 failed to stop, and drove into the train's path.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 80-year-old John Oates, of St. Louis.

The driver of the train was not injured, and the train suffered minor damage but was driven away from the scene.

MSHP did not release any more information about the crash.