Man dead after officer-involved shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis on Friday.

It happened at 275 on the Park, an apartment building in the Central West End on Union near Pershing.

Police Chief John Hayden said about 10 a.m., police received a call reporting shots being fired in an apartment in the building. Hayden says three or four officers went in.

Upon investigation, they found ballistic evidence in the hallway outside an apartment. Hayden says the officers, with the assistance of firefighters, breached the door and entered the apartment. Police say the man refused to put down his weapon.

After the officers made commands there was an exchange of gunfire. Police say the man was hit. Officers exited the building and called for assistance.

The suspect was later found inside, deceased.

Hayden said, “To our knowledge, there was no one else in the apartment. And we did have to evacuate the floor immediately above and immediately below the apartment just for safety.”

Hayden says inside, police found an AR-15 rifle and a pistol. No word on what the man was allegedly shooting at, initially, or whether he was using one of those weapons.

About 3 o'clock, the man’s body was removed from the apartment.

Brendan McGuire lives in the building.

“They sent us an email at about 10:45 or right around when it was starting,” said McGuire. “We were told to stay indoors. We weren’t given any information about it, we were told it was a developing situation and that the St. Louis Police Department was on the scene.”