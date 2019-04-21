FERGUSON, Mo. — Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after not one, but two cars, hit and killed a man on West Florissant.

Green markers mark the spot where those cars hit and killed a man Friday night in Ferguson.

Missouri Highway Patrol says the victim, Terrence Robinson, was crossing the street around 10 o clock when he was hit by two cars.

The first car hit him and kept going. The second tried to avoid the collision but ended up hitting him too.

"It don't really be that bad… you know I don't ever really see no accidents right here I just know people be speeding that's about it," said Devin Marr.

It happened right here on West Florissant Avenue just south of Canfield Drive. People told me while lighting and speeding is a big problem… the crazy part is people tend to cross right in the middle of the street.

"I'm guilty of it. If I walk up the street, if I go to Sam's meat market, I'll go up the street and then I'll cross."

Darryl Howard is a founding member of the Southeast Ferguson Community Association. He says his group is working on finding a solution.

"We're trying to get the money to redo West Florissant and we're going to have pathways into the stores."

But Dawn Harris says Friday's crash was the second time in less than 2 weeks someone was hit in the same general area.

"Somebody got hit and I seen a couple of people bent over crying or whatever…. and I seen them bringing out a stretcher… and I seen a person laying on the floor."

She says with a track record like that more needs to be done.

"I'm not sure if those little cameras will do any justice or whatever… but they probably could get a couple of them up there too."

They're minor changes, people who live here hope will help save a life.