Man dies after car crashes, catches fire in Ferguson

Donovan Jones, 22, of St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene

FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a deadly single car crash in St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Donovan Jones was driving eastbound on the Interstate 270 ramp, east of New Halls Ferry Road and onto Pershall Road around 2:10 a.m.

Troopers said Jones was driving too fast for conditions. The car went off the road and hit an electrical traffic signal concrete post, causing it to catch fire.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Ferguson fire personnel.