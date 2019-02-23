ST. LOUIS – A man was killed after losing control of his car and crashing it Friday night.

According to the crash report, just before 10:30 p.m., 51-year-old James Lauth was driving down Clayton Road and because he was driving too fast, he drove off the road.

After driving off the road, his car first hit a sign then hit a utility pole.

His car began to spin out of control and hit a storage container then continued to spin and hit a building. His car came to a partial rest near the side of the road.

Lauth was pronounced dead at the scene.