Man dies after crash in north St. Louis Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man died in an overnight crash in St. Louis' Riverview neighborhood.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the 10000 block of Riverview Drive at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 40-year-old Daryl Welch.
According to a preliminary investigation, Welch had been driving at a high speed when he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.
The department's accident reconstruction unit is investigating.
