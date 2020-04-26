Man dies after crash in north St. Louis Sunday morning

Daryl Welch, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

ST. LOUIS — A man died in an overnight crash in St. Louis' Riverview neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the 10000 block of Riverview Drive at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 40-year-old Daryl Welch.

According to a preliminary investigation, Welch had been driving at a high speed when he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

The department's accident reconstruction unit is investigating.