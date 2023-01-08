x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after crashing his SUV into Missouri house

Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet Blazer into a home.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A stock image of a broken windshield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man died after crashing his SUV into a home in Springfield night, but no one in the home was injured.

Springfield Police said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet Blazer into a home.

Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the crash, but they are still working to determine why Duncan crashed into the house.

This was the first fatal crash in Springfield this year.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft

Before You Leave, Check This Out