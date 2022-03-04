Man dies after being dragged by utility truck, struck by SUV

Police said they don't know if the man was lying or standing in the road, or the exact location where he was initially struck.

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being dragged by a utility truck, then struck by an SUV. St. Louis police said they responded Thursday just before 3 p.m. to the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said witnesses saw a man being dragged from underneath a large yellow utility truck going east on Washington Avenue. As the truck approached Third Street, witnesses said the man came out from under the truck but was then hit by a black Jeep SUV that was traveling behind the utility truck.

Both vehicles were then seen getting onto westbound Interstate 44, police said. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was in his late 30s. He has not been identified.

Police said they don't know if the man was lying or standing in the road, and they don't know the exact location of where he was initially struck.