GLEN CARBON, Ill — A man who had been shoveling outside his Glen Carbon home Tuesday morning died shortly after.

Otis L. Douglas, 65, was shoveling snow, returned inside and collapsed within a few minutes. First responded from the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District were able to restore his pulse before he was transported to a hospital. Douglas died in the intensive care unit Tuesday afternoon.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Douglas suffered from preexisting heart disease.

Nonn wants to remind people the dangers of snow shoveling.

The National Safety Council has a few tips and reminders for snow removal during the winter season:

• Do not shovel after eating or while smoking

• Take it slow and stretch out before you begin

• Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter

• Push the snow rather than lifting it

• If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel

• Lift with your legs, not your back

• Do not work to the point of exhaustion

• Know the signs of a heart attack, and stop immediately and call 911 if you're experiencing any of them; every minute counts

“We always feel the need to clean the walks and clear the cars, but everyone needs to consider their own state of health and what could be lost versus what could be gained”, Nonn said adding, “Every year, deaths occur while shoveling or in a close time proximity of engaging in the activity. I would prefer those who have health problems or are out of shape play it safe.”

