Man run over, killed after being mistaken for road debris Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday night which resulted in the death of a man.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Hamilton and Natural Bridge Avenue when a driver ran over what he thought was debris in the road, but actually ran over a man.
Based on a preliminary investigation at the scene, it looks like a 2006 Pontiac G6 was traveling northbound on Hamilton approaching Natural Bridge when the accident happened.
The investigation revealed that the driver actually ran over a person who was lying in the northbound lane of Hamilton. The identity of the man is unknown.
After the driver realized he had run over a person, he pulled to the curb and waited for police to arrive.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Pontiac cooperated with police.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
