Man run over, killed after being mistaken for road debris Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday night which resulted in the death of a man.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Hamilton and Natural Bridge Avenue when a driver ran over what he thought was debris in the road, but actually ran over a man.

Based on a preliminary investigation at the scene, it looks like a 2006 Pontiac G6 was traveling northbound on Hamilton approaching Natural Bridge when the accident happened.

The investigation revealed that the driver actually ran over a person who was lying in the northbound lane of Hamilton. The identity of the man is unknown.

After the driver realized he had run over a person, he pulled to the curb and waited for police to arrive.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Pontiac cooperated with police.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.