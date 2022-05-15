Man dies in car fire early Sunday morning in Shaw neighborhood

Police said the car was stopped next to a concrete light pole, but it did not look like the car had struck the light pole.

ST. LOUIS — A man died early Sunday morning after his car caught fire in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood.

According to a police report, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Tower Grove Avenue at around 4:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found the man's 2012 Jeep Liberty fully engulfed in flames.

Police said officers could hear the driver yelling, but they could not free him due to how intense the fire was. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

