Man dies after jumping off cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN, Missouri — A Missouri man died Saturday after he jumped into the Lake of the Ozarks.

Just after 5 p.m., Thomas Painter, 41, climbed up a cliff and jumped. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol estimate the cliff to be about 125 feet above the water.

Painter never resurfaced.

His body was recovered by the water patrol.

The incident happened at the 64-mile marker on the main channel, which is the western part of the lake.

Painter’s death was the 11th drowning in 2021 for the highway patrol's Troop F, which covers the central part of the state.