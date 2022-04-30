Man dies in north city crash Saturday morning

St. Louis police have not released the man's identity.

ST. LOUIS — One man has died in a crash shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Hall Street in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirm one man died in the crash, which involved a Jeep Cherokee.

Police said the man was trapped in the vehicle following the crash. The man's identity and details surrounding the crash have not been released.

It is unknown if the man was the only person in the vehicle.

St. Louis police's Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the crash.