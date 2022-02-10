Man dies after crashing truck into tractor-trailer in downtown St. Louis

Police said the man was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

ST. LOUIS — A man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer that was preparing to drop off a load at the Tums building in downtown St. Louis.

Police said the crash happened on the 400 block of South 4th Street at around 10:25 Thursday morning. Police said the man was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The Tundra caught fire after the crash, killing the driver. The driver was listed as a man in his 30s, but he was not identified.