Man dies after crashing truck into tractor-trailer in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer that was preparing to drop off a load at the Tums building in downtown St. Louis.
Police said the crash happened on the 400 block of South 4th Street at around 10:25 Thursday morning. Police said the man was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.
The Tundra caught fire after the crash, killing the driver. The driver was listed as a man in his 30s, but he was not identified.
Police said the truck had its hazard lights on while the driver was waiting to drop off the load he was hauling. The driver of the tractor-trailer was in the cab of the truck at the time of the crash. He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.