Man dies from fall while working on Motel 6 sign in Pontoon Beach

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — A 41-year-old man fell from a bucket truck to his death in Pontoon Beach Friday afternoon.

In a press release, Madison County Coroner Stephen Noon identified the man as Timothy Funk.

According to the press release, Funk was working on a sign at the motel on East Chain of Rocks Road at around 3 p.m. when the bucket of his lift fell from the support arm and fell about 60 feet to the ground below.

Funk was treated by emergency personnel on the scene of the incident before being rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later.