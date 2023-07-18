x
Man drowns in 15 inches of water after falling into Gerald sump well

The man had no way to get himself out as his head and chest were covered in around 15 inches of water, the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Department said.
Credit: KSDK

GERALD, Mo. — The extraction process didn't take long for first responders, but by the time they lifted the body of a man out of a sump well in Gerald, he was already dead.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 1:19 p.m. on Monday where they found the homeowner, whose identity has yet to be released by authorities, around 4 to 5 feet facedown in the well and submerged in 15 inches of water, Gerald-Rosebud Fire Cheif Warren Weiss said.

Responding authorities used ropes and a ladder to move his body out of the well, Weiss said. 

Investigators are unaware of why the man was in the well, telling 5 On Your Side that he may have been trying to clean it.

