Man drowns in 15 inches of water after falling into Gerald sump well

GERALD, Mo. — The extraction process didn't take long for first responders, but by the time they lifted the body of a man out of a sump well in Gerald, he was already dead.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 1:19 p.m. on Monday where they found the homeowner, whose identity has yet to be released by authorities, around 4 to 5 feet facedown in the well and submerged in 15 inches of water, Gerald-Rosebud Fire Cheif Warren Weiss said.
Responding authorities used ropes and a ladder to move his body out of the well, Weiss said.
Investigators are unaware of why the man was in the well, telling 5 On Your Side that he may have been trying to clean it.
