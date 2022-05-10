x
Man dies at hospital after complaining of minor injuries following crash

Police said the man complained of minor injuries at the scene of a crash in St. Louis and was transported to the hospital.
ST. LOUIS — A man involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday night has died at St. Mary's Hospital. 

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Florissant and East Taylor Avenues near Interstate 70. 

Police said the man complained of minor injuries at the scene of the crash and was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. 

Further details, including the man's age and identity, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is confirmed. 

