Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in St. Louis County’s Moline Acres neighborhood.

According to a highway patrol crash report, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Lewis and Clark and crossed the double yellow line. The report said the Elantra struck a 2018 Nissan Altima that was traveling southbound. Both vehicles were totaled.

The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old man from Black Jack, Missouri, was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Elantra was taken to Christian Northeast Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at about 5 p.m. He was identified the driver as Charlie Ratliff, 70, of St. Charles.

A crash reconstruction team helped with the investigation.

