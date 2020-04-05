Man dies in head-on crash with fuel truck in Pacific Monday

He was identified as 32-year-old Joshua Townsend

PACIFIC, Mo. — A man died after a head-on crash with a tanker truck carrying fuel Monday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

He has been identified as Joshua Townsend, 32, of Pacific.

The crash happened around 7:19 a.m. on Business Loop 44 near Fox Creek Lane. Townsend was driving a 1999 Lexus and crossed the centerline, striking a 2019 Kensworth T880 heading in the opposite direction, highway patrol said.

The tanker caught fire after the crash, along with Townsend's car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the road for a period of time Monday.