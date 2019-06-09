ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash near the Gateway Arch early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle struck another car and was thrown from his bike.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released.
