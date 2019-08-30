ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in St. Louis' The Hill neighborhood Friday morning.
The motorcycle collided with a car near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Shaw Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
