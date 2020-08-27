St. Louis man dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

He was identified as 27-year-old Alex Maloy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man died after a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night in Jefferson County's Rock Township.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Alex Maloy. According to a crash report, Maloy was driving northbound on Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane at about 10:30 p.m.

He lost control and his 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 went off the road, ejecting him, the highway patrol reported. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He had been wearing a safety device, MSHP said.