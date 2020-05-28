Man serving life sentence dies at Potosi Correctional Center

Danny Wise was serving a life sentence for first-degree child molestation from Jasper County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man who was serving a life sentence died at Potosi Correctional Center over the weekend.

According to a press release from the State of Missouri Department of Corrections, 63-year-old Danny Wise died on May 23.

He was serving a life sentence for first-degree child molestation from Jasper County.

A press release said an autopsy will be performed.

No other details have been made available.

Potosi Correctional Center is a Missouri Department of Corrections prison located in unincorporated Washington County.