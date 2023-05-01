Man dies in single-car crash in O'Fallon, Illinois

The crash closed Frank Scott Parkway for hours while officers investigated.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A man died Sunday evening after he crashed into a construction site in O'Fallon, Illinois.

According to a press release from the City of O'Fallon, the crash happened at about 4:55 Sunday evening.

The release said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Frank Scott Parkway near Fountain Lakes when he veered into a construction site and crashed into a bridge under construction.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver, 35-year-old Antonio El-Amin, dead inside the car. The release said he died from the injuries sustained in the crash. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash closed Frank Scott Parkway for hours while officers investigated.