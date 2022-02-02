Man dies in early-morning crash Wednesday in south St. Louis

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a tree head-on.

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after an early-morning crash on Wednesday in St. Louis. It happened near Chippewa Street and Marine Avenue around 2:51 a.m. That's in the Marine Villa neighborhood in south St. Louis.

According to police, the driver was going east on Chippewa Street "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed head-on into a tree near Marine Avenue. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS crews. He was identified as 29-year-old Patrick Pinnell of St. Louis.