ST. LOUIS — A man died while riding a Lime scooter in north St. Louis Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Penrose and North Grand in the Fairground Neighborhood.

The 25-year-old man sped into a tree while riding the scooter, officials at the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed.

However, it's unclear at this time whether the man had a medical issue before he crashed.

First responders said he was in cardiac arrest when they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and 5 On Your Side will update this story as more information is confirmed.

