St. Louis man drowned during float trip

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man drowned in the Meramec River over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Andrew Leffert was with a group of people floating on the Meramec River on Saturday when he went under the water and never came back up.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

According to an online obituary, Leffert began his career as a police officer and then worked as an immigration enforcement agent for the Department of Homeland Security and recently accepted a position as a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.