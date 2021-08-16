Man drowns in Creve Coeur Lake Monday night

The fire chief said the man was in a boat with three other people when he jumped in the water and did not resurface. His body was recovered about an hour later

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man fell into Creve Coeur Lake and drowned Monday night, according to the Pattonville fire chief.

Pattonville Fire Protection District Chief Jim Ursy said firefighters were called to the lake at around 8 p.m. Monday night after a report of someone jumping into the water who did not resurface.

The body was recovered about an hour later. Multiple agencies took part in the search: Pattonville, Maryland Heights, Monarch and Metro West. The search included a dive team, drone and three search boats in the water.

Ursy said three men and a woman were in an inflatable boat when the man jumped into the water. Ursy said the man who drowned was in his 30s.