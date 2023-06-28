St. Louis man drowns at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park

He was identified as 24-year-old Emigdio Cuevas.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man drowned Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Black River inside Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drowning happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the state park in Reynolds County.

The man was swimming in the Black River when he began to struggle and was unable to resurface, MSHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:35 p.m.

He was identified as 24-year-old Emigdio Cuevas.

The report stated that Cuevas was not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.