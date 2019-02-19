JEFFERSON CO., Mo. – The man charged after a dog was found duct-taped in a ditch told police he thought law enforcement was monitoring his movements and was concerned the dog had a camera attached to him, according to court documents.

On Feb. 14, Paul Garcia, 39, was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.

Jeff Co Sheriff

Deputies traced a fingerprint on the tape to Garcia, a Jefferson County spokesperson said. The temperature was in the 30s when the dog was found and had been in the teens the night before.

According to court documents, when Garcia was brought in for questioning he admitted to finding the dog under his truck while he was installing speakers in his vehicle. He said he was concerned the dog had a camera attached to him and law enforcement was monitoring his movements. Garcia said he panicked and initially placed the dog in a bucket. He admitted to wrapping his mouth and legs with duct-tape.

Garcia said he put the dog in his vehicle and drove him to Highway M where he pulled over and threw it out the window, onto the side of the road.

The dog police called ‘Jimmy’ is actually named Flick and was reunited with his owner last week.

