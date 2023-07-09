Man faces murder charges two days after Hamilton Heights homicide

On Saturday, Dwayne Davis, 27, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, 2 counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

ST. LOUIS — Two days after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office charged a suspect with murder.

The suspect is accused of killing, Jesse Jones, a 45-year-old Elsberry man, the release said.

According to Jesse Jones' widow, Christa Jones, Jesse owned JJ Towing, and was in the area to repossess a vehicle.

When Jesse arrived at the scene, the woman who owned the vehicle he intended on repossessing was in the process of moving and had all her belongings in the car.

"Jesse was so kind-hearted that he offered to drive the vehicle to her new home and help her unload," Christa said. "That's when it happened. He was my unicorn."

The suspect, Davis was arrested Friday with help from the Illinois State Police, a Saturday written release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. No bond information was available.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace.

A man was found shot in the left arm. He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on the scene.

