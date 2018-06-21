ST. LOUIS – A 34-year-old man from St. Louis was charged in a federal criminal complaint regarding several robberies in the Central West End.



Brandon Mardell Woods was charged on Thursday with one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery, threats or violence and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.



Woods was wanted for several armed robberies in and around the Central West End. Police believe he was targeting women. In two incidents he forced women to go to ATMs. According to prosecutors, any crime involving a bank is a federal offense.



Police arrested Woods on Wednesday near the 5100 block of Natural Bridge. Officers had to deploy a stun gun to take him into custody. He had a firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition when officers arrested him.



The United States attorney requested Woods remain detained pending trial. This case is being investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, FBI and the circuit attorney’s office.

