ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a would-be robber was fatally shot in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arlington around 8:50 p.m.

A 25-year-old man told police the suspect, 43-year-old Ricky Bates, produced a gun to rob him and that’s when he took out his own gun and shot Bates.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both firearms were recovered from the scene.

