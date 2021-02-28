As police were investigating the initial shooting, another man began firing shots at officers, though none was struck

ST. LOUIS — A man shot at St. Louis police officers Saturday night as they responded to a call for a shooting in north St. Louis.

The department said just before 9:30 p.m., someone called to report a shooting in the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante Ave., just north of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a St. Louis hospital, police said.

As police were investigating the initial shooting, another man began firing shots at officers, though none was struck.

It's unclear if the man who shot at officers was taken into custody.