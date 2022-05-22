Man found dead in puddle after hit and run, suspect turns self in

CARLINVILLE, Ill. — A man found dead on a road in Carlinville, Illinois, this weekend was hit by a car and killed, the county coroner said.
According to a press release from the Carlinville Police Department, the man was found in a puddle in the road on the 1100 block of Sumner Street at about 7:10 Saturday morning. Police tried life-saving measures until EMS workers arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.
He was identified as 40-year-old Monteaz Walton.
In an autopsy performed Saturday afternoon, the coroner determined that he died from injuries after being struck by a car.
On Monday, a 19-year-old man turned himself in to the police. 5 On Your Side is not identifying him because charges are pending. Police said they have applied for the charge of leaving the scene/failure to report death or injury within half an hour.
The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department by calling 217-854-3221 or send an email to info@carlinvillepolice.com or Macoupin & Montgomery Counties CrimeStoppers at 1-800-352-0136.