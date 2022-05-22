Man found dead in puddle after hit and run, suspect turns self in

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department by calling 217-854-3221 or sending an email.

CARLINVILLE, Ill. — A man found dead on a road in Carlinville, Illinois, this weekend was hit by a car and killed, the county coroner said.

According to a press release from the Carlinville Police Department, the man was found in a puddle in the road on the 1100 block of Sumner Street at about 7:10 Saturday morning. Police tried life-saving measures until EMS workers arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

He was identified as 40-year-old Monteaz Walton.

In an autopsy performed Saturday afternoon, the coroner determined that he died from injuries after being struck by a car.

On Monday, a 19-year-old man turned himself in to the police. 5 On Your Side is not identifying him because charges are pending. Police said they have applied for the charge of leaving the scene/failure to report death or injury within half an hour.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.