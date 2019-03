BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The St. Clair County Coroner has been called to investigate after a person was found dead in a Belleville, Illinois, house fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire department was called to a home on the 300 block of River Laurel Drive at around 2 p.m. The fire has been extinguished, but St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said a person was found dead on the scene.

On Friday, Dye identified the man as Thomas May.