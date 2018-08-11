ST. CHARLES — A man was found dead in the front lawn of a home in St. Charles Thursday morning. The Major Case Squad is investigating his death as a homicide.

At 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 1800 block of Willow Oak for a report of a man lying in the grass. He had already passed away when officers arrived.

Sky5 showed officers rolling out yellow tape around the front yard of a large home. Officers were seen standing around a couple black partitions positioned in the front yard near a driveway.

Police identified the man as 64-year-old Roy Cedric Nash of St. Charles. Police believe this was not random, they believe Nash was targeted.

Police also want to assure the public the neighborhood where the incident happened is safe.

