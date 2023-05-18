Man found dead in Jefferson County lake after being reported missing

Fire officials said the man had gone fishing around 7 a.m. and was reported missing later that evening.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly man was found dead in a Jefferson County lake on Wednesday after he was reported missing

The De Soto Rural Fire Department said it was dispatched shortly before midnight to the Big Woods subdivision south of De Soto to help the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with a missing person case.

De Soto Rural Fire Deputy Chief John Scullin said a man had gone fishing around 7 a.m. and was reported missing later that evening. Authorities found his truck nearby, and his boat had floated to the other side of the lake.

They soon found the man dead in the lake, and he was retrieved with the help of several other agencies.

Officials are not releasing the man's name at this time.