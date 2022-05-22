Man found dead in puddle on road was killed in hit and run, Macoupin County Coroner says

CARLINVILLE, Ill. — A man found dead in a puddle on a road in Carlinville, Illinois, this weekend was hit by a car and killed, the county coroner said.
According to a press release from the Carlinville Police Department, the man was found in a puddle in the road on the 1100 block of Sumner Street at about 7:10 Saturday morning. Police tried life-saving measures until EMS workers arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.
He was identified as 40-year-old Monteaz Walton.
In an autopsy performed Saturday afternoon, the coroner determined that he died from injuries after being struck by a car.
The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department by calling 217-854-3221 or send an email to info@carlinvillepolice.com or Macoupin & Montgomery Counties CrimeStoppers at 1-800-352-0136.